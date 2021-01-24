Rebels Fire Rockets on Western Sahara Buffer Zone

The Polisario Front launched four rockets on the Morocco-controlled Guerguerat buffer zone in Western Sahara. The attack by the Saharawi army came on Sunday, according to an announcement by the armed forces of the Polisario Front, based in and backed by Algeria, which has been seeking Western Sahara’s independence for the last 30 years.

A senior Moroccan official in Rabat told the AFP news agency called the attack “harassment.” Morocco in November sent troops into the buffer zone to reopen the road leading to Mauritania, which had been blocked by Saharawi rebels.

The United States in December recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara. The recognition came in exchange for Morocco’s agreement to normalize relations with Israel.