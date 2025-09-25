Record September Rainfall Floods Northern Israel, Breaks 1932 Benchmark

Northern Israel experienced record-breaking rainfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, with the coastal city of Nahariya and its surroundings receiving unprecedented amounts. The Israel Meteorological Service described the downpour as “extremely abnormal” for September, when such heavy precipitation is rare.

At Moshav Regba near Nahariya, gauges recorded 143 millimeters (5.6 inches), the highest figure reported. Nearby communities also measured staggering totals: 135 millimeters (5.3 inches) at Kibbutz Evron and 132 millimeters (5.19 inches) at Moshav Shavei Zion. Within Nahariya itself, 118 millimeters (4.65 inches) triggered flooding of the Ga’aton stream due to inadequate drainage. The new figures shattered the national September single-day record of 95.7 millimeters (3.76 inches), set in 1932 in Gush Etzion, near Jerusalem.

Additional heavy rainfall reached the Golan Heights, eastern Galilee, and the Gilboa region, while Acre registered 87 millimeters (3.4 inches). Other reported totals included 65 millimeters (2.55 inches) at Kibbutz Afek, 45 millimeters (1.77 inches) at Kibbutz Sha’ar Ha-Amakim, and 32 millimeters (1.26 inches) at Kibbutz Ma’ale Gilboa. In central Israel, rainfall was minimal, with measurements ranging from one to four millimeters, while Jerusalem recorded about a single millimeter. Southern regions remained dry.

The sudden storm also brought thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across the north and parts of Samaria in the West Bank through early Thursday afternoon. The Meteorological Service cautioned swimmers about dangerous seas, with waves reaching heights of up to two meters (6.5 feet). Forecasts predicted cooler temperatures than seasonal norms, although hot weather was expected to persist in the southern Judean Desert, the Dead Sea, and the northern Arava.

Municipalities began responding to the first rains of the season. In Haifa, officials temporarily banned bathing in the sea, citing runoff pollution that typically contaminates beaches after initial downpours.

Botanist Yuval Sapir of Tel Aviv University noted that while September showers are not unheard of, they rarely trigger early wildflower germination. He added that when rain falls in such intense but short bursts, much of the water fails to soak into the ground.