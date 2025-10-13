Released Hostages Speak With Families, First Images of Reunions Released

The first group of hostages freed under President Donald Trump’s ceasefire and release agreement spoke with their families on Monday in emotional video calls, as new images of the captives surfaced following their transfer from Gaza to Israeli territory.

Among those seen speaking with their families were Yosef Haim Ohana, Bar Kupershtein, Rom Braslavsky, and Evyatar David. Family members described the moment as overwhelming after nearly two years of uncertainty. Avishai David, father of Evyatar told Ynet that hearing his son’s voice brought immense relief. “It’s a pleasure to see him, a great pleasure,” he said. “It really reduces the pressure, especially to hear him say he feels good and that everything is fine. This is an important and very emotional moment.”

At the same time, Ziv and Gali Berman, Alon Ohel, Eitan Mor, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Omri Miran, and Matan Angrest arrived at a military reception point inside Israel. Medical teams began initial evaluations ahead of reunions with their families at the Re’im facility. The reception center in the Gaza border area is handling medical assessments and briefings before the survivors are transported to hospitals for further care and reunification.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that helicopters carrying released hostages, including Gali and Ziv Berman, would pass over Bloomfield Stadium in Jaffa en route to the hospital. The brothers, lifelong Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, will see banners prepared in their honor on the field below, along with a sign for Omri Miran, another fan of the club.

Elsewhere, the Bohbot but family spoke for the first time with Elkana Yakira, who is expected to be released later in the day. During the brief conversation, Yakira reassured his family: “Everything is fine, relax. Everything is fine.” His mother, Ruhama, told Keshet News that seeing him was an indescribable moment of joy. “I saw Elkana, I can’t believe it. He looked smiling, looked good. What a joy,” she said.

Tami Breslavsky, mother of Rom, shared details of her video call with her son. “I told him how much I love him, that he is my soul,” she said. “Two of his captors stood next to him. He smiled and was emotional. When I saw Rom talking to me, I have no words—it’s truly a miracle.”

The families’ conversations mark the first direct contact since their loved ones were taken hostage in October 2023, signaling a deeply personal turning point in Israel’s ongoing recovery from the trauma of the war.