Religious Leaders in Pakistan Warn Against Hamas Disarmament Mission

[ISLAMABAD] Pakistan’s leading religious scholars have categorically stipulated that Islamabad must not deploy troops to Gaza under any pretext to disarm Hamas.

The demand was unanimously passed at a meeting of the Council for the Unity of the Muslim Ummah in Karachi on Monday.

Muslim countries are being asked to deploy forces to Gaza to disarm Hamas, the council stated, and noted that several Muslim governments have refused, and pressure is increasing on Pakistan.

Prominent clerics, including Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman, Mufti Taqi Usmani, and firebrand politico-religious leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, along with representatives from various schools of thought, attended the meeting.

The declaration urged Pakistan not to succumb to pressure. It stated: “Pakistan’s armed forces are imbued with the spirit of jihad, and it is unthinkable for the nation to imagine them opposing the struggle for the liberation of Al-Quds or Palestine.”

“Protecting the country from this conspiracy is the government’s responsibility, and we strongly demand that it fulfill this duty, the statement continued.

Pakistan faces growing debate, especially in religious and political circles, over sending troops to Gaza.

The Foreign Office has denied plans to deploy forces. Still, a recent statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanking Pakistan for offering to join a Gaza peace force has fueled concern and speculation among the country’s religious groups.

Last Friday, Rubio said Washington needs “a few more answers” from Islamabad before any “final commitment” on Pakistan’s potential role in a Gaza peace force.

International discussions in recent weeks, including proposals for a Gaza stabilization force, have considered the possibility of troops from Muslim countries in post-war Gaza under a broader peace plan.

Those discussions have generated a heated debate in Pakistan over the potential implications of any military participation, with some voices expressing strong reservations about contributing forces for demilitarizing Hamas.

The remarks from Pakistan’s senior clerics reflect broader public and religious sentiment opposing any military action in Gaza aimed at weakening or disarming Hamas and underline ongoing concerns about how Pakistan should engage with international peace initiatives in the region.

Experts say a formal US request for troops would challenge the government amid high anti-Israel sentiment over Gaza.

If the government bows to public pressure and refuses to deploy forces, such a decision could trigger a strong reaction from President Trump, a backlash Pakistan may not be able to absorb at this stage.