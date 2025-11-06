Remains Released to Israel Belong to a Hostage, Forensic Experts Confirm

Israeli authorities confirmed late Wednesday that the body returned by Hamas belongs to one of the hostages held in Gaza, though the individual’s name has not yet been cleared for release. The remains were transferred to Israel through coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross, which facilitated the handover at a meeting point in northern Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security agency said forensic teams conducted the identification shortly after the transfer. The recovery reduces the number of slain hostages whose bodies remain in Gaza to six. Officials said the families of the fallen are being notified as identifications are confirmed.

Hamas announced earlier in the day that it had discovered the body during searches in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood of Gaza City, an area that has seen intense fighting and repeated Israeli operations.

The return marks the second transfer of a hostage’s body in as many days. On Tuesday, Israel received the remains of Staff Sgt. Itay Chen, a 19-year-old dual US-Israeli citizen who had been missing since the October 7 attacks and was previously declared killed in action.

Israeli officials said the process of locating and recovering the remaining hostages’ bodies continues despite the complexity of the ongoing ceasefire and security situation inside Gaza. The government reaffirmed its commitment to bringing home every hostage, living or deceased, and to maintaining communication with affected families throughout the identification process.

Security sources described the return as a somber but important development in the broader humanitarian coordination now underway. They noted that while the recovery provides closure for one family, it also serves as a reminder of those still missing in Gaza’s tunnels and rubble more than a year after the war’s start.