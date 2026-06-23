Rep Dan Goldman Said It Was ‘Sad’ Brooklyn Cafe Denied Him Service Over Israel Support 

New York Rep. Dan Goldman said Monday that it was “sad” a Brooklyn coffee shop publicly claimed it refused to serve him because of his support for Israel, after the business posted and later deleted a message mocking the congressman on social media.

The dispute centered on Poetica, a cafe in Williamsburg, which announced online that Goldman had visited the shop during a Democratic primary campaign stop.

In the deleted post, the cafe wrote: “Hey Congressman Dan Goldman, we see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee. Do you see how it doesn’t taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?”

The business also said it had issued Goldman a refund that he had not requested and added: “We don’t need your money (it’s probably coming from AIPAC anyways,” referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Goldman addressed the incident during an appearance on CNN with Laura Coates, describing what he said was a friendly encounter with a barista before the social media post appeared.

According to Goldman, he entered the cafe because his seven-year-old daughter needed touse the restroom while they were in the neighborhood.

“I had such a nice interaction with the barista in the coffee shop,” Goldman said.

The congressman said the employee, who was wearing a hijab, allowed his daughter to use the bathroom and treated them kindly.

“She was wearing a hijab, I didn’t know her, but she couldn’t have been nicer and allowed my daughter to go use the bathroom, and I honestly was so grateful for her kindness that I felt like I should buy a coffee, and so I did, and I gave her a large tip.”

Goldman said he viewed the episode as indicative of broader political divisions.

“It’s a reflection, I think, of a sad state of affairs that without knowing me, we could have had such a nice interaction,” Goldman continued.

The controversy emerged one day before Goldman faced a Democratic primary challenge from former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. Lander has received backing from Mayor Zohran Mamdani and has highlighted Goldman’s previous support from AIPAC, whose role in Democratic primaries has drawn criticism from some progressive activists and candidates.