Repeated Missile and Rocket Alerts Across Israel as Iranian, Hezbollah Attacks Wound at Least 7

Iranian missile barrages caused multiple impact sites and injuries across central and northern Israel early Thursday and into the morning, with damage reported in Kafr Qasim and Haifa as successive waves of launches triggered widespread sirens.

In the early hours of the morning, Magen David Adom (MDA) said a woman in her 60s was moderately injured after falling on her way to a safe room and was taken to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer. Two others were lightly hurt in Petah Tikva when a vehicle crashed into parked cars during an alert and were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital. Interception fragments were also located at two sites.

An 11-year-old girl is in serious condition after suffering heart failure during incoming rocket sirens in Safed, where medics said they found her with no vital signs and performed life-saving treatment, including defibrillation, until her heartbeat was restored.

Sirens sounded across Gush Dan, the Sharon, the Lowlands, and Samaria following launches from Iran. Additional launches were detected toward central Israel and the Jerusalem area, while sirens in Safed were also linked to missiles fired by Hezbollah.

Initial reports indicated injuries and structural damage in Kafr Qasim after a strike. Footage from the scene showed a crater in the road and overturned vehicles. A man and woman, both about 55, were lightly injured by the blast wave and treated at the scene.

Magen David Adom later said six people were lightly wounded by fragmentation, including five in Kafr Qasim and one in Sha’ar Shomron.

Mid-morning, following the launch of a fragmented missile toward the north, a bus driver was lightly injured, apparently from the blast wave in Krayot. Interception debris struck a shopping mall, causing damage to stores.

Further barrages followed in quick succession through the morning, with repeated launches from Iran triggering alerts across central regions and Jerusalem. A separate barrage was also reported from Lebanon.