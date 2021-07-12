Report: 13.8 Million Palestinians Live Around the World

There are some 13.8 million Palestinians living around the world, with 38%, or 5.23 million Palestinians living in the West Bank ang Gaza Strip. Some 2.11 million people live in Gaza. The statistics were released on Sunday by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics and the United Nations Population Fund to mark World Population Day.

The report also found that 1.7 million Palestinians live in what it calls 1948 territory; 6.2 million Palestinians live in Arab countries, and 700,000 live in foreign countries.

The Arab countries that have the highest Palestinian populations are Jordan and Syria. Chile has the largest Palestinian population outside of the Middle East.