Report: 150 Saudi Royals Could be Infected with Coronavirus

According to the New York Times, up to 150 members of Saudi Arabia’s royal family have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The report claimed that Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Governor of Riyadh and a nephew of King Salman, was the most senior member of the House of Saud infected with the virus. Saudi officials have raised the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the kingdom to at least 3,287. Forty-four people have died. The Saudi health minister earlier this week warned that between 10,000 and 200,000 people in the Gulf state could become infected over the next few weeks unless the public abided by strict government guidelines, including a curfew in most major cities.