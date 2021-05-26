Report: Alleged Coup Attempt in Jordan May Have Involved Saudis, US

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah bin Hussein’s alleged involvement in a coup attempt against his half-brother, King Abdullah, may be linked to the United States and Saudi Arabia, The Guardian newspaper reported.

Specifically, the newspaper says that Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman and former White House adviser Jared Kushner may have been involved due to Jordan’s lack of support for the Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

The report, which cites intercepted phone conversations heard by the newspaper, comes as two people involved in the alleged coup go on trial in Amman: Bassem Awadallah, a former head of the Royal Hashemite Court, and businessman and cousin of the king, Sharif Hassan bin Zaid.

In April, days after the discovery of the alleged coup plot, Hamzah signed a letter pledging loyalty to the king. The king said then in a statement that the “sedition” against him was “nipped in the bud.” He also acknowledged in the statement read on state television that the plot was more painful since it involved his own family. He said that Hamzah was under house arrest, saying: “Hamzah today is with his family in his palace under my care.”

Hamzah was removed as crown prince in 2004 in a bid by the king to consolidate his power.