Report: Ashkenazi Likely to Leave Blue and White

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi is likely to leave the Blue and White party ahead of the dissolution of the new government and new elections for the fourth time in two years, the Times of Israel reported citing a senior source in the party.

The party official told the Times of Israel’s Hebrew-language sister site Zman Yisrael that Ashkenazi has been uninvolved in the current political crisis, including not defending the party in the press and not making constructive suggestions to help the party weather the storm, and cited this as evidence that Ashkenazi would leave the party.

Two other lawmakers from the Blue and White bloc, Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser, both of the Derech Eretz party, said they would join former Likud lawmaker Gideon Sa’ar’s new party in the next elections, which could be called as early as Tuesday. Blue and White head Benny Gantz fired both men from their government positions in the wake of their announcement.