Report: Biden Administration Has Plan to Renew Relationship With the Palestinians

The Biden Administration is mapping out a plan which would renew its ties with the Palestinians, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an internal draft memo from the State Department.

The plan would, in part, roll back the ideas of how to achieve peace that had been set out by the Trump administration, which were seen by the Palestinians as favoring Israel. News about the draft memo were first reported by the United Arab Emirates-based newspaper, The National.

According to The National, the memo said $15 million in COVID-19 pandemic aid to the Palestinians could be announced by the end of this month. It also reportedly takes a tougher stance on Israeli settlement activities and mentions efforts “to obtain a Palestinian commitment to end payments to individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism.”

The Biden administration’s stated goal is to achieve a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. In the meantime, the Biden administration has reinstated humanitarian aid to the Palestinians which was cut by Trump.