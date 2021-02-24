Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Report: Biden to Call Saudi King Ahead of Report on Khashoggi Murder
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (left) confers with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Mohammed bin Salman’s Twitter account)
News Updates
Jamal Khashoggi
King Salman Abdulaziz
Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Joe Biden

Report: Biden to Call Saudi King Ahead of Report on Khashoggi Murder

The Media Line Staff
02/24/2021

US President Joe Biden will call Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud a day ahead of the release of a report on the murder of journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Axios reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The unclassified report, prepared by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and set to be released on Thursday, implies that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was involved in the killing and dismemberment of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

It will be the first call between Biden and the king. Biden has accused the crown prince, who is the country’s de facto leader, of ordering the killing, and has said that the king is his counterpart and will only deal with him.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.