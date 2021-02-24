Report: Biden to Call Saudi King Ahead of Report on Khashoggi Murder

US President Joe Biden will call Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud a day ahead of the release of a report on the murder of journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Axios reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The unclassified report, prepared by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and set to be released on Thursday, implies that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was involved in the killing and dismemberment of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

It will be the first call between Biden and the king. Biden has accused the crown prince, who is the country’s de facto leader, of ordering the killing, and has said that the king is his counterpart and will only deal with him.