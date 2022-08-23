Report: CIA Says No Evidence Palestinian NGOs Are Terror Groups as Israel Alleges

The US foreign intelligence service, the CIA, has failed to find evidence to support Israel’s labeling six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organizations, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing a classified agency report.

Israel claims that the groups were fronts for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Israeli troops raided the offices of several of the Palestinian rights groups last week, hours after Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz ratified their designation as terror organizations. Gantz had issued an order last October declaring six organizations illegal: Al-Haq, Addameer, Bisan Center, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Works Committees, and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees.

At least nine European countries have said that they have found no basis for the terror allegations.