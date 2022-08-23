The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Report: CIA Says No Evidence Palestinian NGOs Are Terror Groups as Israel Alleges
Israeli forces raided and shut down seven Palestinian NGOs allegedly having links to terrorism in the West Bank city of Ramallah on August 18, 202, including the Defense for Children International – Palestine. (Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
NGOs
Palestinian
civil rights

Report: CIA Says No Evidence Palestinian NGOs Are Terror Groups as Israel Alleges

The Media Line Staff
08/23/2022

The US foreign intelligence service, the CIA, has failed to find evidence to support Israel’s labeling six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organizations, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing a classified agency report.

Israel claims that the groups were fronts for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Israeli troops raided the offices of several of the Palestinian rights groups last week, hours after Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz ratified their designation as terror organizations. Gantz had issued an order last October declaring six organizations illegal: Al-Haq, Addameer, Bisan Center, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Works Committees, and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees.

At least nine European countries have said that they have found no basis for the terror allegations.

