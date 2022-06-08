Report: Drone Attacks US Consulate in Irbil

A drone attacked the US consulate in Irbil in the north of Iraq, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed security source. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

In March, Iran attacked Irbil with a dozen ballistic missiles, saying that the attack targeted “secret Israeli bases” and two “strategic centers” of Israel’s Mossad security agency. Iraq later said an investigation found there was no Israeli presence in the areas. The attack was also considered a warning to the US, a staunch ally of Israel.