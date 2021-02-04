This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Report: Egypt Conditions Netanyahu Visit on Gesture to Palestinians
News Updates
Egypt
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Israeli-Palestinian peace
Israeli election

Report: Egypt Conditions Netanyahu Visit on Gesture to Palestinians

The Media Line Staff
02/04/2021

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has conditioned a planned visit to Cairo by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on the latter expressing his support for a two-state solution or making an alternative gesture toward the Palestinians, the Israeli news site Walla reported on Wednesday. The trip has been on the agenda for months. Following the disbanding of the Israeli parliament and scheduling of the fourth round of elections in under two years – to be held March 23 – efforts to facilitate the visit were suspended, but they were recently renewed, Walla reports.

Both sides see such a visit as beneficial. Netanyahu expects the visit to boost his re-election campaign and the Egyptian government hopes an official Israeli visit will set its relations with US President Joe Biden on a positive path. The Egyptians also hope to reposition themselves as central to Israeli-Palestinian relations.

“President el-Sisi doesn’t care too much about the Palestinian matter, but he knows that Netanyahu is looking for a photo-op for the re-election campaign and wishes to get a diplomatic boon for Egypt,” the report quotes a source involved in the matter.

Netanyahu is reportedly hesitant to make any such gesture with elections at hand. Sources close to the prime minister have denied that such a demand was made.

Israeli-Egyptian relations, formally established in 1979, have been termed a “cold peace”; Netanyahu last visited the neighboring country more than a decade ago.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.