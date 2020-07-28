Donate
Firefighters work to contain a fire caused by the explosion of fuel tanks in an industrial zone parking lot in Kermanshah Province, Iran, July 28, 2020. (Screenshot: YouTube)
Kermanshah

Report: Fuel Tanks Explode in Iran’s Kermanshah Province

The Media Line Staff
07/28/2020

At least one and as many as six fuel tanks exploded in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah on Tuesday – the latest in a series of mysterious fires and explosions that have hit military, nuclear and industrial facilities across the Islamic Republic since late June. “An explosion in a fuel tank occurred in Dolat Abad industrial area parking area,” Iran’s Mizan news agency said. No casualties were reported. The Iranian Student News Agency said six fuel tanks exploded, causing a major fire in the area. A video of the incident published by Mizan showed dense black smoke. “Some 100 firefighters are trying to contain the fire in the area. There were no casualties but some people were injured,” the deputy head of Kermanshah’s fire department, Keyvan Maleki, told ISNA.

