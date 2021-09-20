Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

Report: Iran Sends 3rd Tanker Carrying Fuel for Lebanon
Report: Iran Sends 3rd Tanker Carrying Fuel for Lebanon

The Media Line Staff
09/20/2021

Iran has sent a third oil tanker carrying fuel for Lebanon, according to TankerTrackers.com, an independent online service that tracks and reports shipments and storage of crude oil. TankerTrackers identified the ship, registered in Iran, as FOREST (9283760) in a tweet on Sunday.

The ship “is delayed by several days, most likely due to security protocols. The vessel was last sighted in the southern section of the Red Sea,” according to the tweet.

Fuel from the first ship began entering Lebanon through Syria on Thursday.

Hizbullah announced last month that it would bring Iranian oil to Lebanon to ease its fuel shortage. Lebanon’s economic crisis, which has seen the value of the Lebanese pound fall by about 90%, has left it unable to import needed goods.

The shipments violate United States sanctions imposed on Iranian oil sales.

Hizbullah has said it will donate fuel oil to institutions in need, such as government hospitals and other facilities, and sell it at an “appropriate price” to other essential institutions.

