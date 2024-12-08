Donate
Report: Iranian Embassy in Damascus Stormed After Assad’s Fall
(From L-R) Portraits of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iran's late general Qassem Soleimani are seen in a ransacked office as Syrians loot the Iranian embassy in the capital Damascus on November 8, 2024. Islamist-led rebels declared that they have taken Damascus in a lightning offensive on December 8, sending President Bashar al-Assad fleeing and ending five decades of Baath rule in Syria. (OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
12/08/2024

Rebels stormed Iran’s embassy in Damascus on Sunday after the capture of the Syrian capital and the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Iranian state TV reported.

Iranian media stated that an armed group, reportedly distinct from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebels who led the offensive across Syria, breached the embassy and nearby stores. Video footage shared by Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya network appeared to show damaged furniture and documents scattered inside the embassy, although the authenticity of the videos has not been independently verified.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that diplomats had vacated the embassy earlier in the day, prior to the attack. The semi-official Tasnim News Agency also reported that all Iranian staff serving at Damascus’s revered Sayeda Zeinab and Sayeda Ruqqaya shrines had been evacuated to Iran before rebels entered the city.

HTS, formerly an al-Qaeda affiliate known as the Nusra Front, pledged to protect the shrines, which are venerated by Shiite Muslims and draw pilgrims from around the world. The shrines have also been a rallying point for Shiite militias fighting in Syria on behalf of Assad’s Iran-backed government.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions following the rapid rebel advances that led to the fall of Assad’s 24-year rule and marked a significant setback for Iran, a key ally of the ousted Syrian leader.

