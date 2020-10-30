Report: Iranians Plan to Hit US Officials on Home Turf

A report by NBC News says that senior American security officials have been briefed on what could be plans by Iran to strike back – on US soil – to avenge last winter’s death of a top Iranian general. Qasem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, was killed by an American drone after arriving at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3. Nine others died in the attack, including the head of a top Iraqi militia aligned with Tehran. The NBC News report said the car of a “senior Pentagon leader” was apparently tailed after leaving the Pentagon on September 22. “The driver, identified as an Iranian national, was in a vehicle with Virginia license plates and trailed closely behind the official SUV for five to seven miles, at times driving aggressively, according to officials,” it said. According to the report, the FBI “investigated the incident and determined it was not part of any larger threat to senior military leaders or connected directly back to Iran.” Nevertheless, the Pentagon, according to NBC News, “subsequently issued a Be on the Lookout alert, called a BOLO, and shared the information with federal law enforcement.”