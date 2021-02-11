Report: Iran’s Top Nuclear Scientist Was Killed by Smuggled One-Ton Weapon

Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was shot dead near Tehran in November, was killed by a one-ton automated gun that was smuggled into the country piece-by-piece by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the London-based Jewish Chronicle reported, citing unnamed intelligence sources.

The attack using the hyper-accurate automated gun involved a team of 20 agents, both Israeli and Iranian, and took eight months of surveillance, according to the report.

Fakhrizadeh’s death set back Iran’s timetable to build a nuclear bomb from about three-and-a-half months to at least two years, or as long as five years, Israeli experts have predicted.

Fakhrizadeh, said to be the founder and brains behind the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, was in the back of an armored car in the Tehran suburb of Absard when he was shot dead. He was accompanied by a convoy of three other vehicles and more than ten bodyguards. Fakhrizadeh’s wife, who was sitting next to the nuclear scientist during the ambush, escaped uninjured.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in Fakhrizadeh’s assassination.