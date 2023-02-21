Report: Israel, PA in Covert Contact Despite Public Downgrade of Ties

Israel and the Palestinian Authority are still holding back channel communications despite a public deterioration in ties amid a recent wave of violence, Axios news outlet reported.

The PA halted security cooperation with Israel in January, in response to a raid by Israeli forces at Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, in which nine Palestinians were killed.

Quoting three sources, Axios said that senior aides to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and PA President Mahmoud Abbas have secretly been communicating for almost two months, in an attempt to lower tensions in the West Bank.

The Times of Israel cited a Palestinian official as saying that the lines of communication were established in January by PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh and Israeli National Security Council Chairman Tzachi Hanegbi, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party.

The official said that the two have held at least one face-to-face meeting and conducted a number of phone conversations since the channel was created.

According to the official, the White House played a role in setting up the back channel, passing the request from al-Sheikh to the Israelis even before Netanyahu had finished forming his new government in wake of the November 2022 elections.

Sources told Axios that it was unclear whether heads of some of the parties that make up the Israeli government, the most right-wing in the country’s history, were even aware of the communication.