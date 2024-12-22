Report: Israel Seeks 11 Men in Hostage Deal, Hamas Demands Extra Concessions

Unnamed sources cited by Egypt’s Al-Ghad outlet report that Israel has requested the inclusion of 11 men among the hostages to be released in the first phase of a potential cease-fire-hostage exchange deal with Hamas. The terror group is reportedly demanding additional compensation for their release.

Under the proposed agreement, the first phase would involve the release of 250 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody in exchange for the children held in Gaza, five female soldiers, and older or sick hostages. While not explicitly mentioned, it is expected that female civilian hostages would also be included in this round.

The report suggests that Hamas, which categorizes all Israeli men of fighting age as soldiers, has agreed to include the 11 men in the first phase. In return, Hamas is seeking “special consideration,” potentially involving the release of Palestinian prisoners who fall outside the previously agreed categories.

Other aspects reportedly under negotiation include the reopening of the Rafah Border Crossing between Gaza and Egypt, Israeli troop withdrawals from the Netzarim Corridor, and the conditional return of Gazan civilians to the northern Strip, subject to vehicle inspections. Talks are also ongoing about a phased Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge to maintain IDF presence in the area.

No official confirmation or detailed terms have been announced.