Report: Israeli Health Ministry Ignored US Warning in November of Viral Threat from China

Israel knew about the outbreak of a “mysterious disease” in China in November 2019, but its Health Ministry took no precautions at the time, according to a report broadcast Thursday night on Israel’s Channel 12 News. The report said that US intelligence was aware in the second week of November that an unknown, dangerous disease was spreading in Wuhan, and warned President Trump, who took no interest in the matter. However, White House officials warned NATO as well as Israel. The Israeli military then began planning for the possibility that the disease could spread to the Middle East. But senior decision-makers in the Health Ministry, who were also aware of the US report, ignored it. Earlier, ABC News in the US reported that the US military’s National Center for Medical Intelligence knew in November 2019 that a dangerous epidemic was spreading in China’s Wuhan region and warned the White House, the military’s joint chiefs of staff, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Council multiple times. This included a detailed explanation in US President Donald Trump’s daily brief. According to one of the sources quoted by ABC, “Analysts concluded it could be a cataclysmic event.”