Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Report: Israeli Technology Used to Support Military Coup in Myanmar
An Elbit Systems Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle designed for tactical missions on display at the Paris Air Show in 2007. (Matthieu Sontag/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Myanmar
Israeli technology
Coup

Report: Israeli Technology Used to Support Military Coup in Myanmar

The Media Line Staff
03/02/2021

Israeli technology and hardware were used to help Myanmar’s military to stage a governmental coup last month, according to the New York Times.

“The generals, who staged a coup a month ago, are now back in charge with a far more sophisticated arsenal at their disposal: Israeli-made surveillance drones, European iPhone cracking devices and American software that can hack into computers and vacuum up their contents,” the Times reported Monday.

Some of these technologies, referred to as “dual-use,” can be used for legitimate law enforcement, as well as repression, according to the newspaper.

Among the Israeli products identified by the Times is MacQuisition forensic software, designed to extract and collect data from Apple computers. The software is made by BlackBag Technologies, an American company that was bought last year by Israel’s Cellebrite. The company said it stopped selling to Myanmar in 2018.

Israel blocked military exports to Myanmar in 2018 after it became known that its weaponry was being used by the military to commit genocide against the minority Rohingya.

The newspaper also reported that the military uses surveillance drones made by Elbit Systems, an Israeli arms manufacturer. Elbit said that it has had no dealings with Myanmar since 2015 or 2016.

In addition, armored vehicles made by Gaia Automotive Industries, an Israeli manufacturer, were seen driving through the Myanmar capital of Naypyidaw on the day that the coup was launched. The vehicles did not go into mass production until after the Israeli ban on military exports, according to the Times report.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.