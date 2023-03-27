Report: Israel’s PM Set To Announce Halt to Judicial Overhaul Amid Mass Protests

The Israeli media reports that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is set to announce the halt of the controversial judicial reform legislation Monday morning, following another night of mass protests that rocked the nation. This is a reversal of his previous stance just two days ago when he said he would not stop the process despite deepening societal divisions.

The move comes after calls from some coalition members to ease the tensions and President Isaac Herzog’s call for an “immediate” halt of the legislation “for the sake of the unity of the people of Israel.” Herzog appealed to all Knesset factions, coalition, and opposition alike, to prioritize the citizens of the country above all else and to act responsibly and courageously without further delay.

The night of protests was triggered by Netanyahu’s sacking of the country’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Gallant had warned that ongoing protests were harming Israel’s security, as more and more reservists refuse to show up for duty in protest against the judicial overhaul.

The judicial reform legislation has been a point of contention in Israel’s society, with many warning that it would weaken the country’s democratic institutions.