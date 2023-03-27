Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Report: Israel’s PM Set To Announce Halt to Judicial Overhaul Amid Mass Protests
News Updates
judicial reform
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu

Report: Israel’s PM Set To Announce Halt to Judicial Overhaul Amid Mass Protests

The Media Line Staff
03/27/2023

The Israeli media reports that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is set to announce the halt of the controversial judicial reform legislation Monday morning, following another night of mass protests that rocked the nation. This is a reversal of his previous stance just two days ago when he said he would not stop the process despite deepening societal divisions.

The move comes after calls from some coalition members to ease the tensions and President Isaac Herzog’s call for an “immediate” halt of the legislation “for the sake of the unity of the people of Israel.” Herzog appealed to all Knesset factions, coalition, and opposition alike, to prioritize the citizens of the country above all else and to act responsibly and courageously without further delay.

The night of protests was triggered by Netanyahu’s sacking of the country’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Gallant had warned that ongoing protests were harming Israel’s security, as more and more reservists refuse to show up for duty in protest against the judicial overhaul.

The judicial reform legislation has been a point of contention in Israel’s society, with many warning that it would weaken the country’s democratic institutions.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.