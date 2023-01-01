It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Report: Netanyahu Called Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Ahead of UNGA Resolution
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a working visit to Israel on Jan. 24, 2020. (Ukrainian President's Office/WIkimedia Commons)
News Updates
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United Nations General Assembly
International Court of Justice

Report: Netanyahu Called Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Ahead of UNGA Resolution

The Media Line Staff
01/01/2023

Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and asked him to vote against the United Nations General Assembly resolution asking the International Court of Justice to issue an opinion on the legal implications of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including Israel’s “annexation” of territories and the “legal status of the occupation,” Axios first reported.

Ukraine did not attend the vote which took place late on Friday, despite voting in favor of the same resolution in committee last month. During the conversation Netanyahu would not commit to providing Ukraine with anti-missile defense systems, which did not satisfy Zelenskyy, Axios reported, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official. Because of this, Zelenskyy ordered his envoy to not attend the vote rather than abstain or vote against it.

The resolution passed with 87 votes in favor to 26 against, with 53 abstentions. Britain, Germany and the United States were among those who voted against, while Denmark, France, Japan and Sweden abstained. All of the Arab states, including those who have recently embraced Israel as an ally, voted in favor.

In a statement issued on Saturday night, Netanyahu said that the resolution does not “obligate” Israel and that “just like the hundreds of distorted UN General Assembly resolutions against Israel over the years, today’s disgraceful resolution will not obligate the Government of Israel. The Jewish people is not occupying its land and is not occupying its eternal capital Jerusalem. No UN resolution can distort this historical truth.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.