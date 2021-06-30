Protecting Truth During Tension

Report: PA Gives US List of Proposals to Advance Talks With Israel
A Palestinian flag flies over the city of Ramallah, the seat of government for the Palestinian Authority. (Rawan Nassrallah/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Palestinian Authority
United States
proposal
diplomatic relations

Report: PA Gives US List of Proposals to Advance Talks With Israel

The Media Line Staff
06/30/2021

The Palestinian Authority has provided the Biden administration with a list of proposals they want to see put in place in order to continue to advance the diplomatic process with Israel, Haaretz reported, citing a source with knowledge of the initiative.

The list contains some 30 proposals, on the social, economic and political levels. These include: increasing the number of Israeli work permits issued to Palestinians, and permitting family reunification, authorization to import fuel from Jordan through the construction of a fuel pipeline running from there and to develop new tourist projects, including religious tourism in portions of the West Bank under full Israeli control (Area C) and in the Dead Sea region, the reopening of Palestinian institutions in East Jerusalem that Israel had shut down and the suspension of construction in West Bank settlements, and the previously agreed to release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.

The source told Haaretz that it likely is not possible to pursue advancing the peace process through significant public diplomatic activity. Some of the proposed projects could be pursued “under the radar,” in order to avoid attracting Palestinian or Israeli public attention, the report said.

