Report: Prince Charles Accepted £1 million From Osama bin Laden’s Family

Britain’s Prince Charles received a £1 million (approximately $1.21 million) donation or his charity from relatives of Osama bin Laden, the founder of the terrorist al-Qaida organization, according to a report.

The London-based Sunday Times alleged the Prince of Wales accepted the payment from Bakr and Shafiq bin Laden, the terror leader’s half-brothers. The bin Laden family formally disowned Osama bin Laden nearly two decades ago.

Prince Charles reportedly held a private meeting with Bakr bin Laden at Clarence House in London on October 30, 2013, two years after Osama bin Laden was shot dead by US special forces in Pakistan. The Sunday Times further reported that Prince Charles accepted the donation despite objections made by some of his advisers. Neither of bin Laden’s half-brothers have been connected to the support of terror activities or terror groups.

The prince’s office said in a statement that that the royal charity had accepted the donation from the bin Laden family. The statement also said that the prince was not personally involved in obtaining the charitable donation.

Sir Ian Chesire, chairman of the Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation (PWCF), said in a statement “due diligence was conducted, with information sought from a wide range of sources, including government. The decision to accept the donation was taken wholly by the trustees.”

A source close to the charity told the Sunday Times that after an examination of the issues, the trustees concluded that the actions of one bin Laden family member should not tarnish the whole family.

The report comes a month after The Sunday Times reported that Prince Charles accepted bags containing 3 million euros in cash during meetings with the former prime minister of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.