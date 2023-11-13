Report Reveals Harrowing Gender-based Violence During Hamas Incursion Into Israel

In an event Sunday hosted by the Maimonides Society, the Harvard Medical School and School of Dental Medicine Jewish Student Association, alongside the Harvard Jewish Law Students Association and the Harvard Business School Jewish Students Association, Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, chair of the Civil Commission on Oct. 7th Crimes by Hamas Against Women and Children, delivered a somber report on the gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrated by Hamas gunmen during their attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023.

The incursion targeted over 20 Israeli towns, several military bases, and the Nova Music Festival.

Dr. Elkayam-Levy read harrowing testimonies of Israeli women and girls who suffered rape, mutilation, and other forms of sexual abuse at the hands of Hamas members. These accounts, based on survivors’ statements, first responders’ reports, interrogations of captured Hamas terrorists, and footage recorded by the attackers, painted a grim picture of the atrocities committed.

The report highlighted the challenges in investigating these crimes, as most victims were either murdered or kidnapped. A disturbing revelation from one captured Hamas militant disclosed that religious leaders had sanctioned the murder of children to prevent them from growing up as Jews and permitted the abuse of women’s bodies to instill fear in Israeli society.

The silence of global women’s rights organizations on these acts of GBV was also questioned, underlining a need for broader awareness and action against such human rights violations.