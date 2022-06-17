Report: Russian Are Ships Exporting Ukrainian Grain to Syria

Russian-flagged vessels are transporting Ukrainian grain to Syria, Reuters reported, citing Maxar, a US satellite imagery company. The ships docked in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, which is controlled by Russia, and was loaded with grain harvested last season in Ukraine, according to images collected in May. The same ships were captured on satellite images several days later docked in Syria, with trucks waiting to take away the cargo.

A Maxar satellite took a similar image in June, which showed a different vessel docked in Sevastopol being loaded with grain, Reuters also reported.

The Ukrainian agriculture industry has accused Russia of stealing about 600,000 metric tons of grain from Ukrainian territory that It is occupying, and has alleged that some of it has been exported.