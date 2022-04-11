Report: Syrian Regime Seized $1.5 Billion From Detained Activists

The government of Syrian President Bashar Assad has seized some $1.5 billion in assets from citizens detained since the start of the country’s long-running civil war in 2011. Assets including land, property, businesses and jewelry were take from the detainees, who have been held for activism against Assad, The New Arab reported, citing the Association of Detainees and the Missing at Sednaya Prison (ADMSP).

The group issued a report this week, that surveys 105 Syrian detainees whose assets were seized after being arrested. The figure of $1.5 billion is probably a low-ball amount since much of the property was taken in an unofficial capacity. ADMSP believes the regime began to seize detainees’ assets for their own gain amid the country’s serious financial crisis, according to the report.

Some 132,667 Syrian civilians remain under arrest or forcibly disappeared, Reuters reported, citing the Syrian Network for Human Rights.