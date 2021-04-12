Report: Syria’s Air Force Used Chemical Weapons in 2018 Attack on Rebels

Syria’s Air Force used chemical weapons in its 2018 attack on a residential neighborhood in the Idlib region, which was controlled by Syrian rebels, according to an investigation by a watchdog group.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said in a report released on Monday that “units of the Syrian Arab Air Force used chemical weapons in Saraqib on 4 February 2018.”

At least one cylinder was dropped, releasing chlorine over a large area that affected at least 12 people on the ground, according to the report.

One year ago, the group concluded an investigation that found that the air force used the nerve agent sarin and chlorine in two attacks on the village of Lataminah in March 2017.

Syria has denied that it used chemical weapons.