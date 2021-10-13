Americans need to understand the Middle East
Report: Turkish Intelligence Helped Iraq Capture ISIS Official
Sami Jasim (Wikipedia)
News Updates
Turkey
Iraq
ISIS

Report: Turkish Intelligence Helped Iraq Capture ISIS Official

Steve
10/13/2021

Turkish intelligence helped Iraqi forces capture Sami Jasim, a senior Islamic State operative who was in charge of the finances for group and a deputy of slain ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Reuters reported, citing three unnamed security sources. He is one of the most senior Islamic State leaders ever to be captured. It is not known when he was captured.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced Monday on Twitter that Jasim had been captured in what he called “a special operation outside the borders.”  It did not give details on when or where he was seized. The senior regional security source told Reuters that Jasim was in northwestern Syria when he was caught and two Iraqi security sources said he was detained in Turkey shortly after being lured over the border.

Iraqi intelligence agents had been tracking Jasim for months, according to the report. He reportedly was flown on an Iraqi military plane to Turkey.

The United States had offered $5 million for information on Jasim through the US State Department’s Rewards for Justice program.

