Republican Jewish Coalition Welcomes Captain Ed Gallrein’s Primary Victory Over US Congressman Thomas Massie

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) on Tuesday congratulated Captain Ed Gallrein on winning the Republican primary in Kentucky’s 4th congressional district, defeating Rep. Thomas Massie in a closely watched race, the group said, which reflected support for President Donald Trump’s agenda and backing for Israel.

In a statement issued from Washington, DC, on May 19, 2026, RJC CEO Matt Brooks called Gallrein’s victory “decisive” and said Kentucky Republican voters had delivered “an unmistakable message.”

“The RJC congratulates Ed Gallrein on his decisive primary victory tonight,” Brooks said. “Kentucky Republicans sent an unmistakable message: there is no place in the Republican Party for those who turn their back on the MAGA agenda.”

Brooks sharply criticized Massie’s record in Congress, accusing him of repeatedly opposing Republican priorities and siding with progressive Democrats on key issues. He cited Massie’s opposition to Working Families Tax Cuts, border security funding, Holocaust education funding, and assistance to Israel following the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack.

“Massie has been a thorn in the side of President Trump, the Republican Party, and the Jewish community writ large,” Brooks said.

The RJC also accused Massie of “trafficking in antisemitism and bottom-of-the-barrel nativism at a time when Jew-hatred is on the rise,” calling the conduct “wildly unacceptable and outrageous from an elected member of Congress.”

Brooks described Gallrein as “a 5th-generation Kentucky farmer, decorated Navy SEAL, and true MAGA patriot,” adding that the candidate “will serve with honor and distinction.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition and the RJC Victory Fund said they allocated $5 million to support Gallrein’s campaign, describing the contest as a “record-breaking Congressional primary.”

The organization also released three campaign advertisements during the race titled “Ed Gallrein: Hero,” “Ed Gallrein: Trump-Endorsed,” and “Gallrein & Trump or Massie who Stands with Iran.”

The RJC describes itself as a national grassroots organization representing tens of thousands of Jewish Republicans across the United States.