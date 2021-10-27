Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Republican Senators Back Bill To Block Biden Plan for Consulate in Jerusalem
The US Consulate Building on Agron Street in central Jerusalem could be used as a US Consulate to the Palestinians. (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
US Senate
Consulate
Jerusalem
Palestinians
Antony Blinken

Republican Senators Back Bill To Block Biden Plan for Consulate in Jerusalem

The Media Line Staff
10/27/2021

Republican senators in the United States have introduced a bill, called the Upholding the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Law Act of 2021, to thwart the Biden administration’s plan to open a US Consulate in Jerusalem.

“President Biden continues to push forward his inflammatory plan to establish a second mission in Israel’s capital city of Jerusalem – one for the Israelis and a second one for the Palestinians – despite the fact that this plan violates the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 and is completely opposed by the government of Israel,” said Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) Hagerty, one of the bill’s champions, in a statement on Tuesday.

The bill has little chance of passing; it is unlikely to get any Democratic support and Republicans are a minority in both houses of Congress.

President Biden has said he would not backtrack on former President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and would leave the US Embassy there, but that Jerusalem should also be the site of a US diplomatic mission to the Palestinians. President Trump closed the US Consulate that previously served this role, in a move that was interpreted as a downgrading of US relations with the Palestinian Authority.

The US would need Israeli permission to open a consulate in Jerusalem.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid reportedly told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that pressuring Israel on the issue could put a serious strain on Israel’s left-right unity government, leading to its toppling and bringing a narrow right-wing government to power.

In response, Blinken suggested that a joint US-Israeli team hold talks aimed at resolving the issue quietly, to avoid a political blowup. Lapid asked that the team not meet until after the Israeli government has passed a budget – a milestone that should give it the political stamina to handle more controversial issues without risking collapse.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.