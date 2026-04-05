Rescue Mission in Iran Included CIA Misdirection, Fox Reports

Fox News reported Sunday that the rescue of a downed US airman in Iran involved a deception effort by the Central Intelligence Agency, fresh technical tracking, and urgent White House decisions after fears that the missing crew member’s distress signal might be a trap. The new details, presented by chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst and in follow-up Fox reporting, shift the story from the fact of the rescue to the mechanics of how US forces reached the airman after nearly 48 hours behind enemy lines.

According to Fox’s reporting, the CIA pushed false information through multiple channels inside Iran, suggesting US forces had already found the missing weapons systems officer and were moving him out by sea somewhere else. The purpose was to divert Iranian attention and buy time while US intelligence worked to confirm the real signal and locate the officer. The report said there was initial concern that the beacon could have been an Iranian setup, but once US officials concluded it was genuine, the rescue moved quickly. Fox reported that CIA Director John Ratcliffe then briefed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan “Raizin’” Caine, and President Donald Trump.

Fox also reported that the airman was seriously wounded and hiding in mountainous terrain while Iranian forces searched for him and offered cash rewards to civilians who could help capture him. US forces used MQ-9 Reaper drones to secure the area, while aircraft struck nearby threats to keep Iranian forces from closing in. Planes were in motion within eight hours, and US personnel were on the ground in Iran within roughly 12.

President Trump used the successful extraction to project momentum in the wider war, but the more revealing development from Fox’s coverage is how much of the mission appears to have depended on intelligence tradecraft, speed, and misdirection rather than brute force alone.

Reuters separately reported that Israeli intelligence also helped determine the airman’s location and dispel concerns that the signal was a trap.