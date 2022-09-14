Residential Building Collapses in Amman, Killing 5

At least five people were called when a residential building collapsed in Jordan’s capital Amman on Tuesday, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said in a statement. Fourteen people were found alive and rescued, at least one in critical condition, while others remain trapped under the rubble. Injured survivors are being treated at Luzmila Hospital, in coordination with the Health Ministry and the National Center for Security and Crisis Management, the hospital’s director, Hazem Baqain, told reporters. Civil defense forces, supported by teams from the regional security command and the gendarmerie, are continuing to search for survivors, PSD spokesman Amer al-Sartawy said. The four-story building, inhabited by around 25 people, is located in Amman’s Jabal al-Weibdeh district. Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh has ordered an investigation into the cause of the incident, the state-run Petra news agency reported.