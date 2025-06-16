Residents Evacuate Tehran as Netanyahu Says Israel Achieving War Goals

Israel’s military issued evacuation warnings to hundreds of thousands of residents in Tehran on Monday, signaling plans for intensified airstrikes on Iranian military targets. The announcement followed a wave of Iranian missile attacks Sunday night into Monday that killed at least eight people in Israel and heightened fears of a broader regional war.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted warnings in Persian and Arabic on social media, urging civilians in northeastern Tehran to leave immediately. The area houses state institutions, intelligence sites, and Revolutionary Guard facilities.

“Your presence in this area endangers your life,” Adraee wrote. Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said, “At this time, we can say that we have achieved full aerial superiority over Tehran’s skies.”

Iran’s government has dismissed Israel’s warnings as psychological warfare. Still, thousands of residents are reportedly fleeing the capital, with traffic jams clogging exits and people stocking up on food and water. The state has opened mosques, schools, and subway stations as makeshift shelters.

Israeli jets have reportedly struck over 120 missile launchers and multiple Quds Force command centers in and around Tehran.

Speaking at the Tel Nof airbase on Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was “on our way to achieving our two main objectives: eliminating the nuclear threat and eliminating the missile threat.”

Since Friday, more than 224 people have been killed in Iran—90% of them civilians—according to Iranian officials. In Israel, 24 civilians have died from Iranian missile and drone strikes, with over 500 injured.