Retirees in Iran Protest Inflation’s Effect on Pensions

Retirees in Iran demonstrated in several cities throughout the country to protest the fact that the rise in their pensions has not kept up with the rate of inflation. The inflation rate in Iran is at over 40%. Iran’s Ministry of Labor, Welfare and Social Security said on Sunday it would increase pensions by 57.4% to 55.8 million Iranian rials, or $177 a month.

Reuters reported that on Monday, The Tasvir1500 Persian-language Twitter account published videos of demonstrators in the provincial capital of Tabriz shouting “Death to Raisi” and “Leave Palestine alone, think of us for a bit.”

The protests are the latest in a string of demonstrations protesting rising food prices and against the alleged corruption and neglect that led to a building collapse that has killed at least 41.