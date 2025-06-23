Revolutionary Guard Says It’s Hitting Israel ‘From North to South’

On the 11th day of open conflict between Iran and Israel, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced it had shifted its military strategy, launching missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli cities across the country. The statement was carried by Iran’s state-affiliated Mehr News Agency.

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel early Monday, including in Jerusalem, Ashdod, the Galilee and Golan Heights, and the Tel Aviv area, as incoming threats were detected. Explosions were reported in northern Israel. No direct missile impacts were confirmed in Ashdod, though a temporary power outage occurred in the Mediterranean port city’s industrial zone. The Israel Electric Company said service was quickly restored.

Emergency teams from Magen David Adom responded to multiple locations, including the Negev, Upper Galilee, and Lachish, where 10 civilians were reported injured while running to bomb shelters. No fatalities have been linked directly to the missile fire.

In retaliation, the Israeli Air Force launched strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, reportedly hitting aircraft and damaging airbases. The attacks are part of Israel’s ongoing effort to reduce Iran’s offensive capabilities, which have expanded since hostilities erupted earlier this month.

Iran and Israel have exchanged near-daily attacks since June 13, when Israel began a major aerial campaign targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites. The conflict escalated sharply after the United States joined Israeli operations by striking key nuclear facilities deep inside Iran.

Israel’s Home Front Command urged the public to stay alert and continue following safety instructions as new threats emerge.