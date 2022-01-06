Rights Group in Tunisia Has ‘Grave Fears’ for Hunger-striking Politician’s Life

An independent human rights watchdog in Tunisia said Wednesday that it had “grave fears” regarding the deteriorating health of Noureddine Bhiri, a former justice minister and the deputy chairman of the self-described “Islamic democratic” Ennahdha party. Bhiri has refused food or medicine since his arrest last week. Lotfi Ezzedine, an official for the National Authority for the Prevention of Torture (INPT), said three of the organization’s medics had visited Bhiri on Wednesday afternoon. They and doctors at the Bizerte hospital where Bhiri is being held said of the 63-year-old detained politician, who suffers from hypertension, diabetes, and a heart condition, that “his kidneys are beginning to struggle” due to dehydration. “Saying he is stable would be saying a lot,” they added. Bhiri was arrested Friday and accused of terrorist offenses, a charge that his lawyers say is “totally false.” His wife, Saida Akremi, and children have begun a sit-in at the hospital. “I will hunger strike with him. Either we leave together and he goes home or let them take us both in a coffin,” Akremi said. Ennahdha parliamentarian Samir Dilou told reporters earlier on Wednesday that Bhiri was “between life and death.” Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed the Ennahdha-supported government and suspended parliament in July, while assuming sweeping executive powers for himself in a move his opponents have described as a coup.