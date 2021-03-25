Riot Police in Jordan Break Up Protests to Mark Arab Spring Anniversary

Riot police in Jordan dispersed protests in Amman and cities throughout the country and detained dozens of activists. The demonstrations were held on Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the Arab Spring pro-democracy protests.

Jordanian opposition groups called for a large demonstration in Amman at the site of the massive 2011 protests.

Some of the protesters demanded an end to emergency laws to stop the spread of the coronavirus, saying that they violate political and civil rights.

There currently is a government ban on protesting. Last month, hundreds took to the streets across the country to protest an extended curfew as part of the efforts to contain the pandemic. Those protests were broken up with tear gas.