Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Rising Oil Prices Fuel 8-Year High for Dubai Stock Market Index
News Updates
Dubai Stock Market
oil prices
Saudi Arabia
Russia
production cut

Rising Oil Prices Fuel 8-Year High for Dubai Stock Market Index

The Media Line Staff
07/04/2023

The Dubai stock market index reached an eight-year high Tuesday, bolstered by rising oil prices. Other Gulf markets in Saudia Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar also registered increases.

Oil prices had climbed Tuesday afternoon by roughly 1.4%, based on announcements by Saudi Arabia and Russia that the two leading exporters would cut production.

Saudi Arabia announced Monday that it would continue reducing oil exports by one million barrels daily in August. The kingdom began its voluntary production cut in July.

Russia, another major global exporter, also announced Monday that it would reduce oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day.

Dubai’s main share index, the DFM General Index, closed at 3,931 United Arab Emirates dirham ($1,070) on Tuesday, up 1.35% over the previous day’s close. This year, the Dubai benchmark has risen almost 31%.

Oil prices are down for the year but began to rally in late June.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.