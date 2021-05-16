Rockets Slam Central, Southern Israel; Gantz Meets US Envoy  

Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip fired over 130 rockets towards Israel overnight Saturday and early Sunday afternoon, with dozens of those being shot down by the Iron Dome missile defense system, the IDF reported.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have so far launched over 2,500 rockets into Israel since the fighting erupted on Monday evening, injuring more than 600 Israelis and killing 10, including two children. The Gaza Health Ministry reports that at least 145 people have been killed in air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz met Sunday morning with US envoy Hady Amr in a bid to de-escalate tensions. Gantz told Amr that the objective of the current military campaign is to restore long-term quiet to Israel’s borders and safety to its citizens, a statement from his office said.

As a result of the rocket fire, foreign airlines have canceled their flights to and from Israel. Among the latest carriers to pull out are Fly Dubai and Etihad Air, both of which recently began operating flights to and from Tel Aviv and the United Arab Emirates.

Citing security concerns, cruise operator Royal Caribbean also canceled a new line that had been set to run from Israel to Greece and Cyprus starting next month. The operator’s new ship, “Odyssey of the Seas,” were slated to sail out of Haifa port for the first time, as travel between the three countries begins to open up for tourists vaccinated against COVID-19.