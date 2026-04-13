Rocket Strike Damages Building in Nahariya, Woman in Her 60s Wounded

Following a barrage of fire from Lebanon toward the western Galilee, a building in Nahariya was hit on Monday. Magen David Adom (MDA) teams were dispatched to conduct searches and arrived at the scene, providing medical treatment to a woman in her 60s who was lightly injured by glass shards and blast impact, as well as to a person suffering from anxiety. There was also extensive damage to the building and the surrounding area.

MDA paramedics who responded to the scene said they were dispatched following reports of an impact and arrived within minutes with ambulances, intensive care units, and motorcycles, encountering extensive damage, shattered glass across the ground, and smoke.

Firefighting and rescue teams from the Nahariya station, dispatched to the scene, reported that upon arrival, they found a three-story building with heavy damage, but there was no fire. The team determined there were no people trapped under rubble.

The strike comes as the IDF has stepped up operations in Lebanon, targeting the terror group’s stronghold in Bint Jbeil. Direct talks between Israel and Lebanon are scheduled for Tuesday in Washington.