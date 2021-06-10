Rockets Fired on 2 Iraqi Bases Housing US Troops

Several rockets were fired on two Iraqi military bases where US troops are housed. At least three rockets landed on the Balad airbase located north of the capital Baghdad on Wednesday evening, The Associated Press reported. No damage or casualties were reported, according to Iraq’s military. Later on Wednesday night, at least one rocket or explosives-laden drone struck near a military base located on the outskirts of the Baghdad International Airport.

Balad airbase is used by the US company Sallyport, contracted to service F-16 fighter jets flown by Iraq’s air force. It has been the target of many attacks. The US has blamed the attacks on Iranian-backed militias, who are attempting to pressure the US to withdraw its troops from Iraq.