Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Rockets Fired on Turkish Military Base in Northern Iraq
News Updates
Turkey
Military Base
rocket attack
northern Iraq
Popular Mobilization Forces

Rockets Fired on Turkish Military Base in Northern Iraq

The Media Line Staff
02/01/2023

Rockets were fired on a Turkish military base in the semiautonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq. At least eight rockets were fired at Turkey’s Zilkan military base in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. Two of the rockets actually hit the base, according to the report.

The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance Ahrar al-Iraq Brigade, part of the Popular Mobilization Forces, claimed responsibility for the attack, which the Turkish Defense Ministry said caused no damage or injury.

Turkey has been conducting military operations in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which has been waging a decades-long insurgency against Ankara.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.