Rockets Fired on Turkish Military Base in Northern Iraq

Rockets were fired on a Turkish military base in the semiautonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq. At least eight rockets were fired at Turkey’s Zilkan military base in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. Two of the rockets actually hit the base, according to the report.

The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance Ahrar al-Iraq Brigade, part of the Popular Mobilization Forces, claimed responsibility for the attack, which the Turkish Defense Ministry said caused no damage or injury.

Turkey has been conducting military operations in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which has been waging a decades-long insurgency against Ankara.