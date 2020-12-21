This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Rockets fired on US Embassy in Baghdad
US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, January 2014. (US State Department via Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
US Embassy in Baghdad
Katyusha rockets

Rockets fired on US Embassy in Baghdad

The Media Line Staff
12/21/2020

Rockets fired on the US Embassy in Baghdad caused minor damage. At least 8 Katyusha rockets targeted the embassy compound on Sunday, Reuters reported, citing the Iraqi military and the embassy.

The US embassy is located in Baghdad’s Green Zone, a fortified area which also is home to the British, Australian and Egyptian embassies.  Most of the rockets hit an apartment building and a security checkpoint, causing damage to buildings and cars. One Iraqi soldier was wounded.

The U.S. withdrew staff from the Baghdad embassy earlier this month out of concern about a potential retaliatory attack ahead of the first anniversary of the assassination of Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a Jan. 3 airstrike in Baghdad.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The United States has blamed Iran-backed militia groups for previous attacks on the embassy. The US announced plans last month to reduce the number of troops from 3,000 to 2,500 before President Donald Trump leaves office.

