Rockets Fired on US Troops in Syria in Retaliatory Attack

Several rockets were fired on US troops in Syria on Monday, likely in retaliation for US airstrikes on Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq.

There were no US injuries, the US military said. US forces retaliated, attacking the positions from which the rockets were fired.

No specific group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The United States on Sunday evening conducted defensive precision airstrikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region. The airstrikes, two on operational and weapons storage facilities in Syria and one in Iraq, were in response to drone attacks by the militia against US troops and bases in Iraq, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement issued late Sunday.